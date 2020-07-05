Letter to the editor: Voters and candidates, let's do this well

Primaries are over — we are all set for the November election. We had a record setting vote-by-mail-only primary. It worked very well, so, with the situation we are in, let's do a vote-by-mail-only General Election in November. Remember, we set an all-time record! We can do this well.

Another election issue is the placement of campaign signs. All candidates know the rules and need to inform their volunteers of those rules. Signs cannot be placed on public right of ways or other public property. If a candidate can't get that easy job done correctly, how can they hope to do the job they are elected for?

Sandy Weiss

Billings

