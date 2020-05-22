Letter to the editor: Voters can still get renewable energy on ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana voters, our secretary of state has just approved a new, safe process to put an initiative for affordable renewable energy on the fall ballot.

Initiative 187 provides solid goals for affordable renewable energy, gets Montana to at least 80% renewable energy by 2034, supports workers and their communities, and reduces restrictions on locally produced renewable power.

The S.O.S decision allows you to:

Go to our I-187 website, mtcares.org.

Click the “How to Sign” tab at the top and follow the instructions to print the I-187 petition and verification form.

Get household registered voters to safely sign the petition.

Complete the verification form and mail both to your county election office.

Because of the pandemic, volunteers are no longer able to safely gather signatures in public places, but your voice can be heard. Act now to ensure renewable energy does not slip away in the pandemic.

Karen Stears

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0