Letter to the editor: Voters chose

If you are like me, you must be sick of the big lie that election was somehow a steal that cost Donald Trump his expected "victory." Consider this. Biden won by 7 million votes (51.3%) and prevailed in the Electoral College. Yet the Republicans still have majority in the Senate pending the Georgia run-off on Jan. 5 and made a net gain of 13 seats in the House, narrowing the Democratic majority to a razor-thin margin. If the election was stolen, how is it that the ballots only ran against President Trump? Let me suggest that voters made a choice and decided he was unfit to remain in office while also many of those same voters voted for the GOP down ballot. There was no steal. He lost and deservedly so.