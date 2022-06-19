Letter to the editor: Voters deserve to know the truth

Many believe that if the Jan. 6 panel is investigating Donald Trump's actions, then they should as well independently investigate, call before an unbiased committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and company as well without immunity, partiality. The Speaker of the House, Mayor Bowser and others should equally be called to account for their actions/inactions just as Donald Trump is, and by unbiased Republicans and Democrats.

If Donald Trump is held accountable, then so too should Pelosi and those responsible for safety of the Capitol before an impartial, unbiased investigative committee that will ask the hard questions and not one-sided ones.

The Speaker and others should not be immune to equal investigation, accountability on this matter. We the people, voters deserve to know the truth and nothing but the whole truth. This is a one-sided investigation and it should come to an end once and for all, so the nation can move on. Justice is supposed to be blind and equal for all involved. In this case it is neither of these.

Rene Azpeitia

Billings

