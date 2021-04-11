Letter to the editor: Voters get what they deserve

A wise man once said, “Voters get what they deserve.” Some of our recent elected officials make me wonder. In my opinion, Donald Trump is an insecure, vindictive, bully whose legacy will include his self-serving and false assertions regarding “fake news” and a “rigged election.” One of his close adherents is Rep. Matt Rosendale. It’s become clear to me that Rosendale is, among other things, anti-environment and anti-Montana.
Sen. Steve Daines bought Trump’s “rigged election” claims until terrorists stormed the Capitol building. Gov. Greg Gianforte, after adhering to everything Trump said or did, ran for governor. Ostensibly, he was for budget austerity, lower taxes, and less government interference. Since being elected he has given big raises to his department heads, supported tax decreases for the wealthy, and unilateral power for him to approve judges to vacated seats. Do we deserve these guys?
Vince Ruegamer
Billings