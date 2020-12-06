Letter to the editor: Voters, Legislature fought for election control

Montana voters can block unpopular laws passed by the Legislature. Gather enough signatures on referendum petitions and the laws will only take effect if passed by the voters. The best example of this happened 100 years ago.

The contest of wills started in 1912 when voters enacted an Open Primary System to select candidates for office. Voters tossed the corrupt political party conventions that favored Copper King candidates. Open Primary Elections meant no voter had to register with a party. Only the voter knew what party’s ballot was selected. This shielded candidate selection from intimidation and corruption.

But in 1919, the Legislature repealed the Open Primary laws and returned candidate selection to smoke-filled rooms. Montanans were outraged. They filed referendum petitions and gathered signatures — enough to suspend the laws until the voters had their say. They believed the Primary Election of 1920 would take place.

Or would it? Legislators called a special session and re-passed the referred laws as emergency legislation. (Our Constitution doesn’t allow a referendum on emergency laws.) The lawyers piled on and the Montana Supreme Court pondered “emergencies.”