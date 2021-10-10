Letter to the editor: Voters should do more research

As an American, it appears to me, that just about all of the critical issues of the day have been politicized. The two basic parties (Republicans & Democrats) have made up their minds on the various issues and there is no going back. I suspect far too many vote a straight party-line ticket, no matter the facts. The overall split of registered voters is 30% Republicans, 30% Democrats, and 40% Independents. So, the fate of our country really depends on how the Independents vote. Independents supposedly listen to all sides of an argument and will then decide based on the best information (facts) available.

As a registered Independent, here is the problem; our primary source of information is what is reported in the various forms of the media, and they can be very biased and sometimes misleading. So, what are we to do? My suggestion is to hold your nose, read, and listen to as many different news outlets as possible. Don’t just listen to your single source trusted news source every day. It is amazing what you can learn. Try not to get caught up in the hype. People have been predicting the end of the world since the beginning of time and remember, science is never really settled and the old adage “follow the money” still prevails. Keep an open mind, listen to all sides of the argument, do your own research, and use common sense. For those of you old enough to remember, "say goodnight, Dick".