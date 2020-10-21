 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Voting for Bishop

Letter to the editor: Voting for Bishop

{{featured_button_text}}

When I graduated from college in 1965 I faced the possibility of being drafted. The draft lottery did not commence until 1969. Because I had a degree in science (chemistry) and scored high enough on the entrance tests I was selected for officer and flight training in the United States Air Force. After flying in combat in Vietnam, I was offered a military medical scholarship. I was required to pay for my scholarship by remaining on active duty for a number of years. I actually spent over 20 years in the military and was granted military retirement pay.

The Christian bible that I read is full of covenants (i.e., contracts). For me, the military retirement I receive is contractual and therefore biblical. Rep. Greg Gianforte's bible says that I am not entitled to this retirement pay.

While in my medical training I assisted at 27 live births. I know the number because I had to log each one in the fall of 1975. I have participated in pro-life demonstrations numerous times. I have contributed to pro-life organizations over the years. The last time I ran for statewide office (Supreme Court) in 2014 I stated I was pro-life . I never thought of paying a pro-life organization for an endorsement. I understand Gianforte paid a quarter of a million dollars for a pro-life endorsement.

Even though Gianforte was apparently able to prevent the Libertarian candidate from participating in the debate, I am voting for Lyman Bishop for governor. He is the Libertarian choice on your ballot.

Dr. W. David Herbert

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News