Letter to the editor: Voting for health care

“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

Almost 100,000 Montanans have health insurance because of Medicaid expansion. Not a single rural hospital had to close as federal dollars poured into the state.

Medicaid expansion was a key part of the Affordable Care Act. That same legislation allows me to access health insurance despite my pre-existing condition. If the ACA is eliminated, we could see 165,000 Montanans lose their health care coverage.

That is the lens in how I plan to vote this November.

It was Sen. Steve Daines has repeatedly voted to kill the ACA. It was Gov. Steve Bullock who got Medicaid expansion in the state, twice through a Republican legislature. Bullock would defend the ACA, Daines would end it.

Kathleen Williams while in the state legislature voted for Medicaid expansion. Matt Rosendale voted against it. Mike Cooney as Lt. governor worked to get Medicaid expansion, Greg Gianforte opposes Medicaid expansion, and voted to end the ACA. My state representative, Jessica Karjala, voted for Medicaid expansion.