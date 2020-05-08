Letter to the editor: Voting is your civic duty

Why is voting important? Well, in short, it is your civic duty. If you want to have your voice heard and make a difference, you vote. Not voting doesn’t help anyone and frankly, if you can vote but don’t, you have no room to complain about the subsequent results because you didn’t do your job. Ultimately, every American citizen is very fortunate to live in a country where they can vote and have that ballot mean something.

Now, some Montanas may be asking, "How am I supposed to vote if I am not supposed to leave my house?” Well, thanks to the governor’s new mail ballot directive, every county is going to be absentee voting with paid postage. For those of you who don’t know, an absentee vote is a fancy way of saying mail-in ballot. So, if you would like to take part in both an incredibly important ballot, both for the state of Montana as well as for the nation, then register to vote, and make sure to leave your address so you can vote absentee. It is the safest way to vote.