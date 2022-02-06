Letter to the editor: Wacky theorists make it all worse

When I was a boy during the era of black and white television (1954), I stood in line to receive a sugar cube with the polio vaccine in it with my father, who was an evangelical Pentecostal pastor. Everybody was eager to get rid of the risk of getting struck with polio. And we eradicated it.

In the '60s, we all got that nasty shot in the arm for smallpox. It formed a large scab and left a scar. Smallpox is no longer the threat and it had been for centuries.

Wacky theorists have somehow wiped facts off the slate of our common sense; a major weapon in our fight for survival and written threatening falsehoods into our normally well-trusted facts of life.

Who’s the fraudster promoting all these idiotic conspiracy theories? Who are all these people? What do they have to gain by causing folks to hesitate or refuse to get a shot in the arm that will save their lives and the lives of others, including their own families?

An epidemic entering its third year, exhausted health care workers and way too many people that should not be dead.

Who’s the fool now?

Lynn Leroy Arney

Absarokee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0