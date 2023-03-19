Our health care system has many problems, but one of the biggest issues patients and their families encounter comes after visiting the doctor when they face what is known as a “prior authorization.”

Prior authorization is when an insurance company or a pharmacy benefit manager reviews how necessary they think a treatment is over how essential your doctor thinks the treatment is.

Most of us have unfortunately had the experience of waiting for a prior authorization. During this time, patients are worrying about delayed care and timely access to the treatments they need to get better.

It is an incredibly frustrating process and that is why I was so happy to hear that some of our local lawmakers at the Montana Legislature are currently debating regulations that would help reform insurance and pharmacy benefit manager’s prior authorization policies. Even at the national level, Sen. Tester has publicly called out these practices that are harming patients in Montana and across the country and he is pushing Congress to act.

I hope that change comes forward so that we can all worry a little less in getting the right care that our doctors prescribe.

Jennifer Miller

Laurel