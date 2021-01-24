Letter to the editor: Waiting to feel safe again

What does it feel like to go to work every day in fear?

Congress grasped the fear that many citizens wrestle with daily after the assault on the Capitol put their lives at risk. Ask a public school teacher or student about their lockdown procedures if attacked by a deranged intruder with a gun.

Ask a public health provider who walks in the door of a clinic that was firebombed decades ago. Or ask the faith leader of a local church or synagogue that survived an assault on their worshipers. Domestic terrorism is not new, and the notion that only people outside of America can hate and hurt is naive.

It’s time for those that profess to be serving the public to stop pretending there’s not a problem in America and take responsibility. It’s time for elected leaders to lead. The public is watching and waiting for this anarchy to stop and feel safe again.

Jan Lombardi

Helena

Love 6 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0