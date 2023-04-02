Neither party is equipped to make things better and the changes they offer are the reasons for this. As an Independent it makes it easy to see reality clearly. When, as a voter, associating with one of the two main parties you see what is wrong with the other party. You listen to those elected officials of your party and news sources that side with that party. You want to hear that your choice of party is right and the other side is wrong. They don’t offer you proof but just words you claim as proof. They say so and like children we take their word for it. You look at the other party and their voters doing the exact same thing and you cannot understand why.