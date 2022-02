Many years ago, my mum gave me the disagreeable taste of a bar of soap for using bad language. When President Biden called a reporter a “stupid S.O.B”, he lowered his office and himself to the lowest of standards.

Presidents are to be revered and respected, but using such foul language is beyond the pale. Even in this era of low and uncouth manners, the president has no excuse. He has degraded himself and his office and should be ashamed. Anybody got a bar of P+G?