On the Global Gridiron, we have the Chinese Spies, the Russian Onslaught, the French Croissants, the British Royalty, and the USA Minutemen.

Every year, our NFL teams can correct their shortcomings by signing new players in the annual Draft. "Draft Day" is April 27th. Other drastic moves can be made, like new ownership, new coaches.

"Draft Day" for our failing Minutemen will be Nov. 5, 2024. Using our Constitution, the draft may see the GOP replace the "woke" Dem/Lib/Left owner. New coaches, from candidates DeSantis, Scott, Younkin, Trump and a few others, who will replace the dangerously inept Biden Clown Cabinet. My secretary suggestions are:

Defense: General David H. Berger, Commandant, U.S Marine Corps. An actual "war fighter."

Attorney General: Law and order Sheriff Billy Woods of Ocala, Florida.

Sect'y of State: Victor Hansen

Press Secretary: Mark Levin

Homeland Security: Troy Miller, commissioner of the Border Patrol; and then re-hire Mayorkas, as his chauffeur.

Transportation: The CEO from either UPS, or Fed Ex.

Education: Gov. Glenn Younkin, to re-involve parents, and expel the nefarious Teachers' Union.

Health and Human Services: A REAL doctor, one who will not condone the genital mutilation of our children.

Labor: Donna Morris, HR director at Walmart.

Energy: Tim Stewart, president of US Oil & Gas Asso.

EPA: Jim Grech, Pres. of Peabody Mining.

Commerce: Larry Kudlow, an actual economy genius.

Treasury: The Pres/CEO of some major bank; someone who can actually define Inflation.

Interior: Chuck Smith, president of Ducks Unlimited. Perfect.

Director of the FBI: No-nonsense John Turley.

UN Ambassador. Nobody. Abolish the useless UN. Convert it into housing, for our homeless Veterans.

If somehow the GOP is NOT the new owner of the Minutemen on Nov. 5th, 2024, we'd better start hoarding food, ammo, and gold. Season over.

Jim Nichols

Billings