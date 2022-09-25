Letter to the editor: Water board is fine, sky not falling

In the fable of Chicken Little, an acorn falls on his head, raindrops fall, snow falls, and he goes around the chicken coop declaring, the sky is falling, the sky is falling, with the people thinking the world is about to end. However, the chicken coop knows none of this true and life continues, the sky is not falling.

As president of the Billings Heights Water District, the attacks continue that the water district has budgeted money to build a new water treatment plant (not true), the staff and district management gave themselves pay raises (not true), money was stolen and mismanaged in the retirement fund.

Let me assure you that two accounting firms have done audits and painstakingly looked at the books to make sure all money is accounted for and insured. Poor Chicken Little even accuses the board of not following public policy protocol (not true), costing the chicken coop both increases in legal and accounting fees. In the end, no sky is falling. It's just a chick causing calamity without justification and a weekly journal that just wants to sell more newspapers.

This is my opinion and I have the right to express my thoughts. I will continue to ignore poor Chicken Little.

Ming Cabrera

President Heights Water Board

Billings