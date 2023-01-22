Letter to the editor: Wayfarer, visitor, man

It was a story in 2 Samuel 12:1-4. The story followed King David’s sin with Bathsheba. “A wayfarer came to the rich man. He was reluctant to take from his own sheep or cattle to prepare for the visitor who had come to him, so he took the poor man’s ewe and prepared it for the man who had come to him.”

The notes said: “The rich man’s ‘guest’ is mentioned three times by three different names. He is referred to as a wayfarer, a visitor, and a man (which has the connotation of master). The Talmud (Succah 52a) explains: At first the Evil Inclination comes as a wayfarer, who will not stay long or expect to exert any influence on his host. Once it has succeeded in causing the person to sin, it becomes a visitor, who stays for a while. Eventually he becomes the master and completely dominates his host” (The Rubin Edition, p75).

Sound familiar? How many times have we courted the limits between right and wrong, slowly edged to the line, or placed one foot over? And then what? The wayfarer didn’t have to stay long. The sin happened. And when we see that no lightning bolt falls from the sky and consumes us, the visitor stays for a while. And before long, what happens? The sin has mastered us and becomes our master. We have to see the wayfarer early, for what it is, and establish a protective barrier.

James Moehsmer

Belfry