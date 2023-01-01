Letter to the editor: We all benefit from the land

Private property rights have been a cornerstone of American prosperity and independence since its founding. There are groups who are attempting to chip away at that by acquisition of our lands, under the guise of ‘preserve and protect’, ‘wild and scenic’, ‘ReWilding’, ‘protect the Earth’, ‘conservation’ ‘public lands in public hands’, ‘access to wild places’, campaign for nature’, ‘endangered species’, and ‘earth fund’ to name a few. It is often linked to the climate change agenda — which is wreaking havoc and destroying farms and lives in the Netherlands — astonishingly second only to the U.S. in food exports.

A recent article in the Billings Gazette (“Blackfoot land acquisition completed” (Dec. 28), extolled the virtues that the ‘American public’ now owned more land, which will offer more ‘hiking opportunities’ under the America the Beautiful initiative, which is trying to acquire “30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030.” President Trump had given local county governments the authority to veto acquisitions — Biden has revoked that.

All wealth comes from the land: whether it be crops grown there, cattle grazed there, minerals, oil and gas, water or timber — you have benefited. Whether you have owned and worked the land, or are a recipient of the products produced there, you have benefited.

If you control the land, you control the resources; control the resources and you control the people who depend on them. Under the 30 x 30 scheme, they aim to control the land and resources, and you can, quite literally, take a hike.

Linda Lien

Billings