Letter to the editor: We all perform some kind of drag

I have read statements and letters from politicians and pastors regarding ZooMontana's "Drag Queen Story Hour" with great puzzlement.
All of this talk of "family values" implies that drag queens are inherently sexual, which is not the case. Three men dressed as women read children’s books like "The Story of Ferdinand." Theirs was not a night club act. I believe the problem here is that many seem unable to divorce the performance of femininity from a presumed solicitation of sex. I think that this argument of so-called “grooming” and over-sexualization could cut both ways.
As RuPaul Charles says, "We're all born naked, and the rest is drag." We all perform some kind of drag. Rather than clutching our pearls because our children are interacting with people in drag, perhaps we should figure out how to help them love their neighbors as themselves.
Father Charlie Knuth
Whitefish