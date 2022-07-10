Letter to the editor: We all perform some kind of drag

All of this talk of "family values" implies that drag queens are inherently sexual, which is not the case. Three men dressed as women read children’s books like "The Story of Ferdinand." Theirs was not a night club act. I believe the problem here is that many seem unable to divorce the performance of femininity from a presumed solicitation of sex. I think that this argument of so-called “grooming” and over-sexualization could cut both ways.