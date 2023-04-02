Montana is only one of six states that mention environmental rights in its Constitution. Our Constitution guarantees that all have the right to a clean and healthful environment and the right to seek their safety, health and happiness. How fortunate.

The article in the Feb. 16 issue of the Billings Gazette, "Youths take climate case to trial," caught my attention. Taking a courageous stand, 16 Montana youth have filed a constitutional climate lawsuit against the state of Montana, attesting that the state is violating its own constitutional rights regarding the environment by supporting and perpetuating "a fossil fuel-driven energy system which is contributing to the climate crisis." Named after Rikki Held, Held et al v. Montana, is now the nation's first-ever youth constitutional climate case. It is scheduled to go to trial June 12.

Article IX, added in 1972 reads: "The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations." In spite of criticism, these young plaintiffs are holding the Montana government accountable.

While our future lies in our young people, it does not let the rest of us off the hook. Many bills have been proposed by legislators that would have a detrimental impact on the health of our people and our environment. We need to speak out by calling our Legislature, voicing opposition. We are entrusted with the task to be carers of our 'common home' the Earth, of one another, and all creation.

Sister Ann Schoch

Billings