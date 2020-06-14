Letter to the editor: We are grateful to our teachers

I am a recent graduate of Lewis and Clark Middle School. This year because of COVID-19 we were unable to have an eighth grade celebration. We were also unable to say thank you to the many staff, teachers and administrators. On behalf of my classmates, I would like to say thank you. Especially in teaching us through computers and phones and doing your best to keep us on track and interested —we’re very grateful.
Ethan McLaughlin
Billings
