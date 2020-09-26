Letter to the editor: We can do better than Trump

Growing up in Montana instilled in me that sense of rugged individualism. Yet, when traveling the back roads, I, like most Montanans, stopped to check when you came across a car pulled over along the roadside. It was a time when a person was known by their word and their character. So I’m having a difficult time squaring my Montana and today’s Montana with its affinity for President Donald Trump.

This is a man of privilege who leveraged a fake bone spur diagnosis to avoid Vietnam and then suggested that those who served just didn’t know how to exploit the system. A man whose sister claims he had another person take his entrance exam to the Wharton School of Business. A man who scammed thousands of students out of tens of millions of dollars at his Trump University. A man who was cavorting with porn stars as his wife was having their child. A man who called John McCain a loser because war heroes don’t get captured. A man who didn’t visit our fallen Marines in France over getting his hair wet and then said those who died were losers and suckers. When Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin confirmed this story, he demanded she be fired. And we haven’t even talked about the lies, the support for white supremacists or the 200,000 coronavirus victims.