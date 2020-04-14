Letter to the editor: We can still praise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree wholeheartedly with Bishop Terry Forke's letter (“County health officials have violated the Constitution”) in The Gazette on Palm Sunday, April 5.

Our freedoms are slowly being taken from us, unconstitutionally, I might add. Our sovereignty is being taken as well.

But I answer to a different sovereign — Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. While I am forced by the governor to stay home during this pandemic and not be able to join together with my brothers and sisters in Christ, I still am able to have connection to my church because the pastors have been able to YouTube for us weekly devotions and weekly services that are greatly appreciated. I can do my own personal devotions as I continue to pray for the well-being of this city, state, and country and its leaders.

It will be a very different Easter "He is Risen, He is Risen Indeed" celebration this year because we will not be able to join to praise him with our hymns, our prayers, our worship.

Wherever you are on Easter Sunday morn, please give thanks for our good and faithful God, who is with us at all times, even to the end of the age.

Grace Swift

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1