Letter to the editor: We can't afford Daines

Montana and the United States cannot afford Steve Daines.

Sen. Daines is not a fiscal conservative. Daines supported President Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and the rich. Under Trump and Daines, the national deficit has increased by $6.6 trillion to nearly $27 trillion. The deficit equals roughly $81,107 for every American.

Irresponsible tax cuts and excessive spending will burden future generations. Daines told us that the tax cuts would pay for themselves. They did not. They significantly increased our debt.

Gov. Steve Bullock knows how to balance a budget. He has done it every year for eight years as governor. I am supporting Steve Bullock for the U.S. Senate. Montana needs a senator who knows how to balance a budget. We cannot afford Steve Daines.

Doug James

Billings

