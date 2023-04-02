I would like to comment on a bill before our legislature which was written to fund and create charter schools in Montana, HB 562. In researching this topic, I found one thing in common on those sites which seemed the most balanced: “charter schools must be held to the same standards of accountability, transparency, and equity as traditional district public schools.”

We cannot tolerate charter schools which are exclusionary, which practice selective coursework, which retain the right to throw out any child who does not fit their parameters. As for the funding of such schools, I don’t think the general public should be held fiscally accountable for such endeavors unless the charter schools are run the same way as public schools: totally accepting of all students, regardless of scholarship, behavior, or abilities. Another problem I see is that often charter schools are run by income-seeking corporations. It’s at that point that the needs of children go out the window, and the needs of the corporation become paramount.

As to the so-called high achievement of charter schools, I call “horse feathers” on this idea.

According to an independent study from the NEA, “Reports that claim widespread charter school superiority generally cherry-pick their studies or examine schools that cherry-pick their students.” Neither in my view is a true educational experience. We are enjoined by our Constitution to provide schooling for all students. As to the current practice of pretending that bad things didn’t happen in our history, that is sheer negligence.

Patricia Rosenleaf

Great Falls