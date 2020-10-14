Letter to the editor: We deserve better than Downing

I'm having trouble digesting your recent Editorial Board's endorsement of Troy Downing for state auditor.

The board rightly states his opponent Shane Morigeau's credentials, education, experience and some accomplishments, though not in detail. Morigeau states his objectives and priorities for the job of State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, such as business growth, protecting Montanans from insurance fraud, keeping insurance rates fair and affordable, keeping public lands public, and limiting partisan games and negativity. Simple, succinct and straight-forward. Sounds good to me, but apparently not good enough for you.

Instead you launch into a glowing list of what you consider accomplishments and reasons to vote for Troy Downing: his being pro-business and anti-regulation. You go on and on about all the jobs/experiences Downing has had in the past many years. Really? Seems to that he bounces around a lot, or is he simply chasing a buck? Nothing you cite makes him seem qualified to me.