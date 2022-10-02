Letter to the editor: We deserve better than Rosendale's no votes

This year Rep. Matt Rosendale voted:
Against the Right to Contraception Act, which codified the right of Americans to have access to birth control.
Against a bill to create supplemental funding for infant formula while claiming to be pro-life.
Against the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would limit the cost of insulin to $35, making sure no diabetic was priced out of surviving their life-threatening health condition.
Against the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
Against a bill which would help prevent gas companies from gouging customers on prices.
Against providing healthcare to veterans affected by toxic burn pits.
Against a resolution criticizing the Russia invasion of Ukraine.
I think Montanans deserve better than Rosendale’s NO votes. If you think that regular Montanans deserve better representation in the U.S. Congress, join me in voting for Penny Ronning. She wants to help make your government work for you, and not just the millionaires and billionaires. Penny understands the challenges facing Montanans, and wants to stand up for the regular people – not the special interest, big money groups. It’s been 106 years since Montanans voted to send a woman to represent them in Congress. It’s time to send another Montana woman to Congress. Please vote for Penny Ronning.
Mary Catherine Dunphy
Miles City