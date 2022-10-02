Letter to the editor: We deserve better than Rosendale's no votes

I think Montanans deserve better than Rosendale’s NO votes. If you think that regular Montanans deserve better representation in the U.S. Congress, join me in voting for Penny Ronning. She wants to help make your government work for you, and not just the millionaires and billionaires. Penny understands the challenges facing Montanans, and wants to stand up for the regular people – not the special interest, big money groups. It’s been 106 years since Montanans voted to send a woman to represent them in Congress. It’s time to send another Montana woman to Congress. Please vote for Penny Ronning.