The signs are clear: we are a culture in decline.

What are the indicators of that decline? Effort to “whitewash” our past by ignoring the ugly elements of our history. Election of political candidates promising ideologically driven decisions rather than leadership. The banning of books that contain the truth. Continued reverence for the symbols of past atrocities. Now the politicized U.S. Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action. One of the few remaining efforts to counteract the effects of our racist history.

How could this be happening? Ignorance? Complacency? A population addicted to simple answers to complex questions? The answer is: “All of these social illnesses and more.” We are, indeed, a culture in decline. Unless we can force a major course correction, it won’t be long now until the history of the world will contain the details of a failed “great experiment” in democratic governance.

That course correction can only come if we band together to use our votes to identify and elect new political leaders. We desperately need new leaders who are more interested in our culture’s future. Less interested in money and power.

Galen McKibben

Helena