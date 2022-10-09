Letter to the editor: We do not need new gun laws

In reading Mr. Busse's article (Billings Gazette, Sept. 30) I find it rather disturbing how he has moved from selling guns to pushing for new laws.

He is missing one minor point in that none of the crimes he listed were caused by a legal gun owner. All weapons were purchased illegally or stolen. No new laws are needed, we already have several hundred on the books and all it would take would be to enforce these laws. Prosecutors and judges must be held in contempt of the law by not prosecuting according to current law.

If a criminal is fully prosecuted under the current laws he would be sentenced to at least 50 years with no time off. Any criminal who has a gun in their possession are automatically to be sentenced to five years with no deals. Please enforce our current laws. We do not need any new ones that are "feel good."

Daniel Koch

Park City