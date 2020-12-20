Letter to the editor: We don't count

We the people don’t count to AG Tim Fox and Governor-elect Gianforte. They showed us we don't count when they signed on to the Texas filing to the Supreme Court to void all the votes in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. Even your own Republican voters mean nothing to you. You don’t even want to count your own votes.

We the people are the ones asked to vote for the candidates on the ballot, — not Texas or the State Legislature or the loser.

Your Republican elected officials in these states were threatened by your own people for following the laws of their own states. What if Montana had voted the other way — would you sign on to void our votes?

Senator Daines and Representative-elect Rosendale: With your silence you must agree that we the people don’t count, either. I hope you Republican state leaders can continue to maneuver on the good side of the leader in Washington telling you what to do and think. It is easy to be a leader from behind that will keep the protestors from your doorstep. You need to remember that “don’t tread on me” flag your people proudly fly also applies to your treatment of the We the People’s perspective.

Thomas J. Schumacher

Laurel

