Letter to the editor: We must do better at scrutinizing our candidates

At what point does a politician become a "statesman?" Mike Mansfield is remembered for his wise opposition to the Vietnam War and his strong understanding of foreign relations. Jeanette Rankin is remembered as the only congressperson to vote against entry into both World Wars I and II. Lee Metcalf is remembered as a strong conservationist and a critical opponent of investor-owned-utilities. Burton Wheeler is remembered as a populist who protected the "little man."

These past politicians are remembered today as "statesmen." Now fast-forward to our current congressional delegation, Jon Tester, Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke. It is difficult at this point to envision them as potential statesmen. Rather, first impressions of their public service are of highly partisan, short-sighted government bureaucrats who seem to have no particular vision of what is good for Montana and the U.S. alike. Time will tell. To be fair, Mr. Tester as the senior member of the delegation takes good care of (us) veterans.

Montana voters, and Montana voters alone, are responsible for this dilemma. We get what we vote for. We must do better at scrutinizing our candidates for public office. We could start by shortening the campaign season and regulating the vast amount of money that goes into political campaigns.

The Montana State Legislature must become proactive on this issue.

Don Larson

Polson