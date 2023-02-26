This is a "David and Goliath" story carried out in real time, "President Zelensky and all Ukrainians remind the world every day what courage is. They remind us that freedom is priceless. And worth fighting for. For as long as it takes." (words of President Biden).

"David and Goliath" is a metaphor for an underdog (Ukraine) who nevertheless is victorious over a more powerful opponent (Russia)," World History Encyclopedia. We can do more than just hope the metaphor holds and Ukraine wins back its freedom. We, as America, won our own freedom from England in 1776. We can do it again — eliminating MAGA tyrannical extremism in our own country and tyranny from Russia in Ukraine — in real time.