Letter to the editor: We must heal

The biggest danger to our American way of life today is not COVID-19, climate change, the economy or foreign countries. The biggest danger to America is the huge divisions and animosity rapidly growing throughout the country. And the only solution is for each of us to refuse to fuel the divides. Ask ourselves every morning what we can do to start the healing rather than contribute to the divide. Don't wait for others to change first, we must. It really is that simple, and, yes, it really is that hard. We must heal.