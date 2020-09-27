 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: We must heal

Letter to the editor: We must heal

{{featured_button_text}}

The biggest danger to our American way of life today is not COVID-19, climate change, the economy or foreign countries. The biggest danger to America is the huge divisions and animosity rapidly growing throughout the country. And the only solution is for each of us to refuse to fuel the divides. Ask ourselves every morning what we can do to start the healing rather than contribute to the divide. Don't wait for others to change first, we must. It really is that simple, and, yes, it really is that hard. We must heal.

Tony Seitz

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News