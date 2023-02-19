We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men — all people — are created equal, and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

I believe these to be the most important words in our nation's history. If this country is to be healed, this is where we must start — respecting the dignity of all.

Anti-Semitism makes no sense at all. Nor do racism and white supremacy that terribly wound the perpetrators as well as the victims and perpetuate these mutual wounds.

In these very hard times we must recognize that our nation's well being is not a zero sum game.

Money, advantage, power, fear, or old resentments may make it seem that winning means someone else has to lose. To be oppressed. Zero sum games mean that our nation loses. Badly.

Whether it is voting rights, or any other aspect of our relations I urge that all of us do all we can to live for a just society and to fulfill those lasting words of the Declaration of Independence in the lives of all.

Bill and Shayla Walker

Billings