Letter to the editor: We need brainpower, not firepower

We don’t have to wonder about the original intent of the founding fathers when they wrote the Second Amendment. They stated their intent clearly: They wanted to ensure that militia members had access to single-shot, short-range muskets. Did they intend to protect the right of mentally disturbed teenagers to rampage through public schools brandishing weapons capable of tearing tiny bodies to shreds within seconds? They did not.

How do we know? Because the founders, whatever their failings, were not idiots. They did not intend the Second Amendment as a suicide pact. They expected the world to change in ways that even the best 18th century minds could not anticipate, and they attempted to design a government that their descendants could mold and shape to work within a changing world while remaining true to basic principles and the will of the people.

It worked for a while. We had a good run. But thanks to computer-enhanced gerrymandering, excessive filibusters, corrupt Senate leaders and the power of lobbyists, we have become what the founders feared most: a divided nation with a broken-down government incapable of enacting even the simplest and most sensible measures to protect public safety.

Gun rights advocates may argue that the daily death toll is just the price we pay to ensure we have the weapons needed to defend against tyranny. But guns cannot save us from the tyranny that threatens us. We need more brain power, not more firepower. When we substitute idiocracy for democracy, we disarm ourselves.

David Crisp

Billings

