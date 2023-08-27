Trucks, motorcycles of every type, and anything with wheels on it, 24/7 on Broadwater Avenue, breaks the sound barrier, rivaling the Blue Angels.

Nary a single soul with these obnoxious machines has any regard for the speed limit, nor is it enforced.

These fueled-up testosterone people have no respect or empathy for those who live in close proximity. They screech by here at earth-shattering decibel levels. It’s nerve wracking.

I am not a prude, just a law-abiding citizen who doesn’t create noise pollution. For those of you not subjected to this nuisance, count your blessings. Not all of us are as fortunate.

Not to mention all the exhaust fumes, which compounds the ever-growing climate changes caused by humans. And, the influx of those moving here doesn’t help matters. I relish the snow and ice, the only two factors that slow their roll.

This letter will probably fall on deaf ears much to the chagrin of those who like their peace and quiet, as opposed to those who enjoy disturbing them. What I do know is that it has gotten progressively worse over time. I’ve suggested a traffic signal so these folks would have no choice to abide by. As it is, it’s a free-for-all. What a nicer community we could live in if only residents would put into practice kindness, thoughtfulness and a modicum of consideration.

Jennie Bodine

Billings