Letter to the editor: We need real leadership

There is an antidote for the coronavirus. It’s called leadership. Thank you, Gov. Steve Bullock, for having the brains and guts to follow logic and science. Unlike many other governors, I think that Bullock will not feel the wrath and adolescent name-calling of President of the United States because Montana is part of a red bubble. And even though Sen. Steve Daines’ kowtowing has paid off in a couple of instances, I would much prefer a real leader like Bullock in the Senate.

And while I ponder the value of logic and science, let’s think about Rep. Gianforte’s run for governor. While visiting a retired science teacher who lives in Bozeman, I was sharing my puzzlement. How can a guy who has made a big ol’ hill of dollars on selling his computer business believe that Moses and dinosaurs lived on our planet simultaneously? This just did not make any sense to me. She explained it very simply. She said that I was confusing technology and science.

We all have different ideas about creation and salvation. That is one of myriad reasons to love America as I do. However, having a governor with anti-science beliefs that he funds with hundreds of thousands of dollars sounds very dangerous to me. I am sure that red MAGA hats will prevail in Montana, but please, let’s keep the governor’s office a logic- and science-based blue zone.