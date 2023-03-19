The solution for a local and national epidemic is right at our feet — we need leaders to have the courage to act — in the meantime, 130 people die daily in our nation, and of those, 22 are my fellow veterans. Every day is a day too late.

The lack of robust mental health systems has become a national epidemic, with mental health emergencies occurring daily in front of laypeople who have no training to deal with them. The development of systems for fire prevention and CPR has been successful due to their gradual evolution, refinement, and culture.

Mental health first aid and QPR training offer similar programs to provide education and tools to laypeople responding to mental health crises. Local health departments, governments, and private industries can work together to set a direction that leads to positive outcomes and reduces health care costs. Bureaucracy should not be an issue, as the systems already exist, and waiting for action costs lives. As a veteran and mental health advocate, the author emphasizes the urgent need for robust mental health systems to support those suffering from mental health issues.

Dave Nordel, CMSgt (ret), USAF, RN, BSN, MS

Owner Max Fab Consulting

Billings