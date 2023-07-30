Home ownership, the American Dream, will soon get further out of reach for thousands of Montana families. The stability that comes from aging in one’s own home will be slipping further away for many in their twilight years. And at one of the most economically challenging times, hardworking folks are at serious risk of losing their homes, thanks to the Republican opposition to long-term property tax solutions offered by the Democrats in the 2023 legislative session.

At the expense of everyday Montana homeowners, Republicans are once again protecting corporations from paying their fair share with a new $81 million dollar property tax shift to homeowners.

No doubt the common folks are footing the bill for yet another corporate bail out.

While Democrats are fighting for Montana homeowners, Republicans are fighting for corporations.

Please consider giving the Republicans a dose of reality, their contact information can be found at leg.mt.gov. Also, the Department of Revenue’s townhall can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=SobQIsRTuLs.

Homeowners are already paying more than their fair share of property taxes.

We need tax fairness not tax shifting.

Rebecca Riedl

Billings