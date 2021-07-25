Letter to the editor: We need to care for the homeless population

Ah, the lull of summer. Speaking for myself, July has seemed extremely long and hotter than a firecracker. As we traipse along during these sweltering temps, as we soldier on and forage ahead to the cooler season of fall, lest we forget the homeless and indigent. The plight of these overlooked folks in dire straits is ever so much more prevalent than in times past. I am not fond of the moniker "transient," rather instead the displaced or lost souls. COVID and the economy have played a pivotal role in their status quo.

Since the closing of The Hub and now Lazy K-T, the migratory population are being driven out in droves. Those two entities could not be more diverse. One was for reaching out to the community while the other drew in the vagaries of life. But as a collective whole all these people are down on their luck and less fortunate than most of us who languish in creature comforts. We have a disproportionate population among us who are struggling and rife with addiction and/or mental health issues. So instead of turning a blind eye, we should all see what's going on right out our front doors.