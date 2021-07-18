Letter to the editor: We need to preserve the Big Sky

When I was younger I often felt invincible, which kept me thinking I was immune to the problems I saw on the nightly news. I only perceived them as distant struggles that would be resolved before they could affect me. For the most part my younger self was right, I was privileged enough to be sheltered from most global issues that dominated headlines. Yet, as I got older it became clear that I couldn’t always escape the difficulties around me as the dangers of climate change heightened. The increasingly aggressive droughts and fire seasons in Montana made me realize that climate change affects every community, including my own, here in Billings.

Our smoky air and dry fields are reasons enough to combat climate change, but if you’ve managed to avoid these, the data highlights the need for action. According to Climate Central, as of 2015 62% of Montana’s population lives in an area with elevated risk of wildfire, while the Montana Wildlife Federation observes reduced snowpack that will continue to diminish our rivers unless the climate is addressed. Having grown up hiking at Sioux Charley and rock hounding in Rosebud County, I’ve fallen in love with these places and want to preserve them. Growing up under the Big Sky has been a beautiful part of my childhood and I want a bright future for my community. While a large issue to tackle, we can remedy the crisis by electing officials who care about protecting Montana just as much as we do.