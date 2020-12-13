Letter to the editor: We need unity, not chaos

That’s enough! Now AG Tim Fox (termed out) signs Montana up to join the Texas lawsuit trying to invalidate the results from for states President Trump lost. What part of “State’s Rights” do you not understand? What if some AG from California decided to file a case against one of our Montana decisions? I doubt that would go over well with the Republican people that swear by the flag and freedom of liberties.

I am so sick of the lawsuits, tweets, congressman, senators and others in office that are making a show for the cameras to deny the results of the election. We need to unite this country. We are losing over 2,800 people a day to COVID-19, it’s 9/11 every day and all the Republican Party can think about is creating chaos. If any one of these things would have been done four years ago, I would have been just as angry. But especially now, it’s Dec. 10 and there is no end in sight to the silliness and the deterioration of our Constitution.