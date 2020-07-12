Letter to the editor: We overreacted to pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Swiss Policy Research, an independent nonprofit research group, the likelihood of anyone dying after contracting COVID-19 is about 0.2%, the same as that of a serious flu. The initial risk and our response was overestimated by the World Health Organization because many people with mild or no symptoms were not taken into account.

As many as 80% of all people who tested positive remain symptom free. Even of those 70-79 years of age and testing positive, 60% are symptom free.

Fifty percent to 70% of the deaths in Western countries have occurred in nursing homes to people with serious pre-existing conditions — which is why they were in a nursing home to begin with. And here the deaths of those who died of fear, extreme stress, or loneliness are lumped together with actual flu victims. Many nursing homes have completely isolated residents from all contact with outside family, friends or even other residents to keep the individuals “safe” from COVID-19. All meals are provided in their rooms. They have their TV and the phone, but no social events, movies, and they can’t leave except for serious medical concerns — quality of life really sucks.

We have overreacted. To “save lives” we have crippled our economy and messed up millions of lives. We will pay for this in many ways for some time. Hopefully we will do better next time.