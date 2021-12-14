Letter to the editor: We support Elsie Arntzen

I am writing in support of Elsie Arntzen, State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

She works for us, We The People, and she is representing our voices, to the chagrin of those who seem to want to push their mask agenda and/or critical race theory.

Elsie asked Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen for a legal opinion and it indicates that certain educational lessons or job trainings dealing with race violate state and federal law. Thank you, Elsie, for the work you do. We the majority support you.

Tracy Konoske

Laurel

