I have been seeing more references to the new mindset called DEI, otherwise known as, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is especially true with the White House crowd, the media, and most worrisome, the corporate business community. Our country is based on a capital market system where we are supposed to treasure equality and meritocracy, where everyone gets their chance and we hire the best. It was equality in our opportunities and the pursuit of success that culminated in a result rewarding merit; meaning, "the cream rose to the top."

America used to honor hard work, competition and winners but now we're supposed to look first at how racially, religiously or gender diverse we can be regardless of what we lose in not striving to be the best we can be. Do you think China is playing this stupid game while they are trying to supplant us as the number one economy in the world? The term equity means "equality of outcome" so they want us to lower our standards and then everyone receives a "participation award."

Look what they are doing to our military with this nonsense and now we can't even fill the recruitment quotas for all the branches. I'm telling you, if America continues with this crazy experiment, we may all be speaking Russian or Mandarin before it's over.

Patrick Prescott

Glendive