The Republicans and especially Donald Trump wish to weaken the judicial system of our government by making it subservient to the current political party in power. On the contrary, with so much falsehood in our politics currently, we need a strong judiciary to try its best to sort fact from fiction and falsehood.

To weaken the judicial system would be disastrous to our democracy as we know it. We may not like the way our courts rule from time to time but as long as we stock them with judges with a solid record of integrity no one is free to run roughshod over individuals or groups against whom they are prejudiced and dislike or hate.

The people to fear are those who brood about the courts as being against them and plotting how to be restocked with political cronies who will rule in their favor most or all of the time.

So, please watch how these matters unfold and speak out against any weakening of the judiciary.

George Sorensen

Billings