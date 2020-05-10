Letter to the editor: Wear mask, gloves when going out

Having been a single parent making $1,100 per month in the early 1990s, with no health insurance, I understand the fear of not being able to work. Being responsible for another human being, financially or otherwise, is stressful when a person is faced with not being able to provide. I also understand the fear of being on my own, having an illness and not being able to work — again, with no health insurance and too young to qualify for Medicare. With that said, I don’t think what the government is saying is to not get haircuts or go to work. I believe what they are saying is that if you do have to go out, to simply be responsible and wear a mask and disposable gloves. It is to protect yourself and those around you.
Becky White
Park City
