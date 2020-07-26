Letter to the editor: Wear mask to save American lives

July 4th we celebrated the 244th birthday of our nation, founded on the concept that all men are created equal. We have strived since then to live out that promise, to set up a government of wisdom rather than greed, where individual liberties are balanced against law and order. Our nation is now threatened by a virus that cannot be dismissed as a hoax. Strong government regulation to stop its spread risks economic harm and suppression of liberty. But letting it “run its course” risks 200,000 American lives or more.

Only one solution avoids either extreme. Everyone who values freedom, desires to protect jobs and economy, cares about our citizens and loves our country shows it by covering up their nose and mouth in public. Not out of fear, but out of love for our country, stop spreading your own droplets in public. IMHE reports that if 90% of Americans wear masks in public, 30,000 American lives will be saved. This is not a Democrat or Republican thing. This is about protecting our small businesses, our health workers, our loved ones, and our nation. Show your true colors, whenever you go out in public. Cover up.