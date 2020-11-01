Letter to the editor: Wearing a mask protects others

Wear a mask. Good Lord, what is wrong with people? This is not political, it is life or death for some of us. I hope and pray that the unmasked folks don't have someone at home with a yet unknown underlying condition.

People who don't wear masks cuss out and threaten employees at businesses who ask them to wear a mask. A lady at a bakery I go to was nearly in tears when I asked why the other two people who were in the bakery didn't have masks on. “The things they sometimes say are awful,” she told me. She said she has just quit asking.

When you wear a mask, you are protecting your neighbors, friends and business associates. When you yell and scream about doing the right thing, you sound and look ridiculous. Some people have become very self-centered here in Montana.

Come on, go do your shopping with your mask on, then take it off and save it for your next trip out. If it is cloth, you can wash it and reuse it. If you wear the disposable masks and gloves, please don't throw them in the parking lot.

Last of all, thank whomever you pray to for waking up every day. There are many folks ill with COVID-19 who won't wake up tomorrow. God bless us all and we pray for mercy.

Sandy Weiss

Billings

